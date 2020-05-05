Govt Extends Consular Services to Foreigners Stranded in India for a Period Up to 30 Days

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): In a big relief for foreign nationals, the Government of India on Tuesday extended consular services to foreigners stranded in India due to travel restrictions in wake of COVID-19 outbreak, for a period up to 30 days from the date of the lifting of the prohibition on international travel.The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that the matter has been reconsidered and extension of the period has been decided to give to such nationals."The matter has been reconsidered in the Ministry. It has now been decided to extend the period of providing the following consular services by the office of Foreigners Regional Registration Officers (FRROs)/Foreigners Registration Officers (FROs) to foreign nationals who have been stranded in India because of the spread of COVID-19 in many parts of the world and also due to travel restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities," the MHA said."Regular Visa, e-visa or stay stipulation, of such foreign nationals whose visas have expired or would be expiring during the period from 01.02.2020 (midnight) till the date on which prohibition on international air travel of passengers from India is lifted by the Government of India, would be extended on 'GRATIS' basis on submission of online application by the foreigners."Such extensions would be granted for a period up to 30 days from the date of the lifting of the prohibition on international air travel of passengers from India without levy of overstay penalty. Exit to such foreign nationals, if so requested by them, will also be granted on the same lines," the ministry said.In another order, the MHA said that all existing visas granted to foreigners except to those belonging to diplomatic, official, UN/international organizations, employment and project categories shall remain suspended till May 3, 2020."The matter has been re-considered in this Ministry. It has now been decided that all existing visas granted to foreigners except to those belonging to diplomatic, official, UN/international organizations, employment and project categories shall remain suspended till prohibition on international air travel of passengers from/to India is lifted by the Government of India," MHA said.Bureau of Immigration has been asked to convey the above instruction to all FRROs/ FROs/Immigration Check Posts.Commercial flights, domestic as well as international were suspended since March due to COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

