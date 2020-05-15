Govt Invites Suggestion for Amending MV Rules Related to Emission Standards of E-rickshaws

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The government on Friday said it has invited suggestions for amending motor vehicle rules related to emission and noise standards of e-rickshaws and e-carts.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has invited suggestions and comments from all stakeholders, including general public, on the proposed amendment in the motor vehicle rules regarding compliance with emission and noise standards, according to an official statement.

"A Notification to this effect has been issued on the 11th last, which can be seen at www.morth.gov.in. The Draft Notification...dated May 11, 2020 is regarding revision of FORM 22, road worthiness certificate for compliance to Emission and Noise Standards, issued by the manufacturer or importer or registered e-rickshaw or e-cart association in case of e-rickshaw or e-cart," the statement by the ministry said.

This form has amalgamated the existing two tables to a single table for the sake of simplicity and added some pollutant parameters in line with next stage emission norms.

The suggestions or comments in this respect can be sent to the Joint Secretary (MVL), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, up to June 10, it said.

