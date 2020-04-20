Govt Should Give Rs 5,000 Per Month to Daily Wagers, Arrange Special Trains/buses: Lok Sabha MP

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to provide Rs 5,000 per month to labourers and the needy who have been stranded due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

He also requested the prime minister to arrange special buses and trains on government expenses to help the stranded labourers and daily wagers reach their destinations.

A nationwide lockdown imposed by the Centre to curb the spread of coronavirus left many people stranded in various places of the country. A large number of them are daily wagers and labourers who have lost their livelihood, the parliamentarian said.

“Far away from their homes, the hapless citizens have no money, food and necessary means to survive. Sir, with each passing day, the people stranded in lockdown are getting restless. They are also worried about the members of their family living in the villages. The situation is getting frightening,” he said in the letter to the prime minister.

Demanding special trains and buses for stranded laborers and daily wagers, the BSP MP from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh said if the central government can send special aircraft to other countries for the return of Indian citizens stuck there, it should also provide adequate transport facilities for those stranded within the country.

“I urge you to tell the country that the government is for everyone, whether rich or poor, by arranging special trains. In the interest of common masses, I request you to take a decision on priority by arranging special buses, trains on government expenses helping them reach their destinations,” Ali requested Modi.

He also put forward the demand of giving Rs 5,000 per month to the poor, labourers and daily wagers till the lockdown continues.

The BSP MP also requested that the MPs should be provided with some means of communication like the All India Radio to reach out to the people of their constituencies during the lockdown period.

“And at least once a week, all Lok Sabha MPs must be provided the facility of video conferencing with the district-level officers,” the letter read.

Ali also hoped that Modi will talk about the suggestions made by him in the upcoming ‘Mann ki Baat' to be aired on April 26.

