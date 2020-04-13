Govt Starts Call Centre to Resolve Problems in Inter-state Transportation of Agri Commodities

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The Centre on Monday said it has started an all-India call centre for addressing transportation problems being faced in inter-state movement of perishable and non-perishable agricultural commodities.

The All India Agri Transport Call Centre is accessible from numbers: 18001804200 and 14488. These numbers can be called from any mobile or landline phones, the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

"Truck drivers, traders, retailers, transporters or any other stakeholders, who are facing problems in inter-state movement of above commodities, may seek help by calling at the call centre," it said.

The ministry said call centre executives will forward vehicle and consignment details along with the help needed to concerned state government officials for resolution of the issues, it added.

The move will help facilitate smooth movement of agriculture commodities to mandis, and industries engaged in manufacturing essential items, which are exempted from the lockdown rule.

The Centre had received several complaints from the industry that trucks were being stopped by the police at borders due to non-clarity about exemption rules at the ground level.

