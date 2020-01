Air India Disinvestment: Government to Sell 100% Stake in National Carrier, Issues Memorandum

Air India. Representational Image. (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi, January 27: The government on Monday issued the preliminary information memorandum for 100 per cent stake sale in national carrier Air India.

As part of the strategic disinvestment, Air India would also sell 100 per cent stake in low cost airline Air India Express and 50 per cent shareholding in joint venture AISATS, as per the bid document issued on Monday.

Management control of the airline would also be transferred to the successful bidder. The government has set March 17 as the deadline for submitting the Expression of Interest (EoI). EY is the transaction adviser for Air India disinvestment process.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)