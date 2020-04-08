Goyal Assures Exporters of Release of Important Export Orders Stuck for Any Reason

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Calling on exporters to not take support of government 'crutches', Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday assured that the ministry will make efforts for release of 'urgent and important' export orders which are stuck for some reasons.

He said the ministry is working aggressively to revitalize exports, and looking for export opportunities to expand.

Taking example of IT industry, the minister called upon exporters to not take support of government "crutches".

The issues were discussed during a discussion between the minister and various export promotion councils of the country through video conference.

The meeting was aimed at assessing the ground situation and problems being faced by exporters in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

This was the third such meeting since the lockdown in the country.

"He assured that efforts will be made to ensure that urgent and important export orders, stuck for any reason, fructify at the earliest. The ministry is working it aggressively so as to get the exports revitalized, looking for export opportunities to expand," the ministry said in a statement.

Calling upon exporters to be ready to harness the opportunities in the post-COVID-19 era, Goyal said that improvement in quality, capacity building, and price competitiveness would help in harnessing the potential.

Noting that many geographies are becoming a matter of concern, he said that even in these challenging times "we have to keep our priority to keep exports open, so that we don't lose our export market permanently".

"There cannot be a better time for export and manufacturing business to bring about change in their thinking. You can focus on areas of your core competency. We should also look at areas where we are strong but our global share is very small. We can continue to improve on such areas," he added.

Further, he said India will ramp up its pharma sector for global needs as "we have a lot of spare pharma products".

He said there is a need to bring the economy back on track, without compromising the health of the people.

Goyal urged exporters to install Aarogya Setu app on their mobiles and popularize among others and called upon them to contribute towards PM CARES Fund.

The meeting was attended by office bearers of FIEO, councils of gem and jewellery, leather, electronics & software, synthetics & rayon, handicrafts, project exports, telecom, textiles, cashew, plastics, sports goods, woollen, oilseeds & produce, silk, engineering exports, services, pharma, chemicals and dyes, forest produce, carpet, allied chemicals.

Exporters sought immediate roll out of support measures, adequate cash flow and permission for opening up their factories with 50 per cent of workforce.

FIEO President S Saraf said that problems related with cash flow will severely hit exporters.

"As part of a support package, the government should give loans to companies to pay wages, salaries, rent and power bills for six months," he said.

Export promotion Council for SEZs and EOUs Vice-Chairman Bhuvnesh Seth said countries like the US, UK, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka have announced packages, and to compete with these countries "we need level playing field and for that we need incentive package".

He also demanded that courier services should be included in essential items as huge documents are lying in offices.

Sharing similar views, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) Director General Rakesh Kumar said that liquidity related issues should be addressed immediately.

Currently, manufacturing, transportation and trade of essential goods are allowed without any interruption during the lockdown.

