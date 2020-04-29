GP Petroleums Resumes Operations at Its Vasai Plant

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Apr 29 (ANI): GP Petroleums Ltd (GPPL) said on Wednesday it has resumed operations at its Vasai plant and will prioritise supply to essential services like sugar and power generation industries in trying times arisen out of the spread of global pandemic COVID-19.The operations have commenced basis importance of lubricants to help major manufacturing plants to run smoothly. The company plans to operate the 80,000 tonnes Vasai lubricant plant at required capacity as per permissions received.It will be managing daily functioning as per government guidelines with a 50 per cent headcount as most of the workers reside near the plant. Certain industries are being given permission to open certain sections of their plants with certain precautions, standard operating procedures and with minimum workforce."We have the necessary clearance from the local authorities. Upon resumption, our priority is to cater to the sectors which fall under essential services. We will prioritise the dispatch of two lakh litres to Western Coalfields Ltd which is one of our biggest and oldest customers," said Chief Executive Officer Prashanth Achar. The company is one of the largest suppliers of water soluble cutting oils and semi-synthetic coolants to the various leading automotive and engineering industries across the country.GP Petroleums said it will soon resume supplies to the trucking and agriculture industry, which also come under essential services, as this requires regular repairs and oil service which makes it imperative to supply oil to this segment.(ANI)

