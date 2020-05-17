Grass-seller's Daughter Scores 98.86 Pc in Guj Class XII Exams

Ahmedabad, May 17 (PTI) The daughter of a man who sells green grass for cattle has overcome the adversity of limited means to score 98.86 percentile in her Class XII board exams, the results of which were announced on Sunday.

Neha Yadav, a student Rashtra Bharti Hindi Shala here, secured 98.86 percentile in the Class XII Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board exam despite having to study in a two-room tenement housing nine members of her joint family.

"I started preparing for the Board exam very early. I will now begin preparation for GUJCET (Gujarat Common Entrance Exam) for admission in a medical college. My father wants me to be a doctor," she said.

"My school teachers encouraged me to take up Science. I took Science for Class 12 with a major in Biology," she added.

Her teacher Dilipsinh Chavda said Neha did not want to pursue Science in her higher secondary even after securing 98 per cent in her Class 10 Board exam as she hailed from a poor family.

"However, we teachers encouraged her and she has excelled. She is an inspiration to all the students here, especially the poor ones who get discouraged by their circumstance and give up studies," Chavda said.

