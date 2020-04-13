Groom, Six Relatives Held for Lockdown Violations in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Apr 13 (PTI) The Ghaziabad police arrested a groom and his six relatives for the lockdown violations while on their way to solemnise the marriage in the early hours on Monday.

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said they were arrested around 1.30 am.

Upon interrogation, they told police that they were going towards Meerut to perform the ‘nikah' (marriage) of Tajuddin, a resident of Noorganj in Ghaziabad.

“They were proceeding stealthily towards Meerut in the night hours to escape police checking,” the SSP said, adding that they could not produce any legal permission for taking people along for the marriage ceremony.

Those booked have been identified as Tajuddin, Vakeel, Kamruiddin, Mahboob, Faiyyaz, Ikramuddin and Salman.

Police have registered a case against them under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)