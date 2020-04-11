GST Case: HC Rejects Bail Plea of 2 Korean Nationals Held in Tiruchi Camp

Chennai, Apr 11 (PTI) The Madras High Court has dismissed the petitions of two Korean nationals, arrested for alleged GST fraud and detained in a special camp in Tiruchirapalli, seeking bail and to allow them to stay at their residence in Kancheepuram district, in view of coronavirus outbreak.

Justice S Vaidyanathan rejected the prayer of Choe Jae Won, General Manager and Choi Yong Suk, Managing Director of Chowel India Private Ltd, manufacturers of bumper and seat frames for motor vehicles at Oragadam in that district, after being given a virtal tour of the camp through a video call.

After going through the visuals directly shown during the hearing of the case, the judge said, "this Court is able to visualise that the special camp is maintained neatly and there are no stains in the toilets."

When sufficient space is available in the premises to accommodate 80 people and only 73 were staying there, this court is of the view that photographs furnished by the petitioners to the effect that more number of people were detained in a single room, have been taken by them for this case.

It is pertinent to note that, none detained in the Special Camp in Tiruchirapalli District is infected with COVID-19, he said.

In the petition, the duo had complained of lack of medical facilities and severe overcrowding at the special camp, alleging that proper measures like spraying disinfectant in the camp were not being taken by the authorities.

They were arrested on June 24, 2019 for GST liability of Rs 40 crore. Though the company managed by the petitioners collected the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from their customers they failed to remit it to the government.

The both have been detained at the special camp for foreign nationals in Tiruchirapalli.

Earlier, a case was filed before the Economic offences Court in this connection and as the petitioners failed to comply with the bail conditions, they were arrested and detained at the special camp in Tiruchirapalli.

Subsequently, they approached the High court to release them on bail and to permit them to stay at their 'posh' residence in Kanchipuram in view of COVID-19 outbreak.

Recording the submission of the counsel for the authorities, the judge observed that if the petitioners were released and allowed to stay in their residence, and after a few days, assuming that they are tested positive for COVID-19, then the chances of passing it to those residing in the locality, will be high. PTI COR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)