GSTFreeCorona: Youth Cong Pitches for Tax Waiver on Medicines, Medical Equipment

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress on Saturday urged the central government to exempt medicines and medical equipment from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) till the time the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the IYC, they launched a social media campaign #GSTFreeCorona on Saturday requesting the government to exempt all kind of important medical equipment and medicines, including ventilators, face masks, hand sanitizers, paracetamol tablets and other lifesaving drugs and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), from the GST.

Under the prevailing GST rates, hand sanitizers are taxed at 18 per cent, face masks at 5 per cent and paracetamol tablets, PPE kits, ventilators at 12 per cent, a statement said.

This taxing regime makes these products more expensive for the hospitals and public at large. It is pertinent that the government waives GST on these products to make them more affordable, the statement stated.

IYC president Srinivas B V said, "We are dedicated to the cause of the nation. We are standing shoulder to shoulder with the government in all its policies aimed at eradicating Corona. Even today, people are paying huge amount in order to buy simple face masks and sanitizers."

"We are requesting that the government should waive GST on medical equipment and medicine, at least till we are fighting against COVID-19," he said.

Amrish Ranjan Pandey, the national media incharge and secretary of the Congress' youth wing, said, "The world is suffering from the novel coronavirus. This is a concern and the government needs to take this decision in favour of the nation."

