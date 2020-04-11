Guj: COVID-19 Death Tally Rises to 22

Ahmedabad, Apr 11 (PTI) With three more deaths, the number of coronavirus positive patients who have succumbed to the infection in Gujarat rose to 22 on Saturday, a Health department official said.

The deceased were in the age group of 65-70 years, he said.

While two of them died at civil hospital in Ahmedabad, another at SPV Hospital, said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

One of the deceased was suffering from diabetes, Ravi said.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Ahmedabad now stands at 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)