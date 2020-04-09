Guj Govt Seeks Help of Private Doctors in COVID-19 Fight

Ahmedabad, Apr 9 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Thursday sought the help of over 1,000 private doctors in treatment of COVID-19 patients if the situation in the state worsens in future, officials said.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held talks via video conference from Gandhinagar with leading private doctors and office-bearers of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Gujarat in this regard, secretary in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Ashwani Kumar, told reporters in Gandhinagar.

In a release, the state government said that it will get the services of around 1,000 private physicians and 300 anesthesiologist whenever required.

For timely response and effective use of resources in case of an emergency situation, the state government has decided to form a coordination committee in each district under the chairmanship of respective district collectors.

These committees will also have IMA representatives and leading doctors of each district, the release said.

The chief minister also directed the senior officials to form a state-level coordination committee comprising senior secretaries involved in coronavirus-related works and senior IMA members, the release said.

During the video conference, Rupani assured that private doctors will be given personal protection equipment and N95 masks for enhanced safety.

