Guj Lockdown: 94 Held Under PASA for Attacking Frontline Staff

Ahmedabad, May 19 (PTI) Forty cases have been lodged and 94 people arrested across Gujarat under the stringent PASA Act for attacking frontline staff, including police, involved in the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The Gujarat Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act is usually invoked against dreaded criminals and repeat offenders.

"Since the lockdown was imposed over 50 days ago, we have lodged 40 FIRs and arrested 94 persons under PASA Act for attacking on duty government staff. Recently, we lodged two FIRs in Bharuch and arrested four persons. They were sent to Surat jail under PASA," state Director General of Police Shivanand Jha said.

"The 40 offences include 28 attacks on police, six on home guards, and two each on medical staff, revenue officials and ASHA workers," Jha said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)