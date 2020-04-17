Guj Tally of COVID-19 Patients Reaches 1099 with 170 New Cases

Ahmedabad, Apr 17 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 patients in Gujarat went up to 1,099 on Friday with the addition of 170 cases in the last 24 hours, a health official said.

Of the 170 new patients, the highest number of 77 were from Ahmedabad, followed by 52 in Surat, 14 in Vadodara, eight in Bharuch, five in Narmada and three in Banaskantha district, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

Other districts, where cases have emerged include Botad (3), Panchmahal (2) and one each in Anand, Chhotaudepur, Dahod, Kheda and Mahisagar, she said.

