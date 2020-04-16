Gujarat Govt to Allow Select Industrial Activity from Apr 20

Ahmedabad, Apr 16 (PTI) Amid the nation-wide COVID-19- triggered lockdown, the Gujarat government on Thursday said permission to start commercial and industrial units will be granted on certain conditions from April 20.

Nod in this regard will have to be obtained at the district level by industry owners and entrepreneurs, said a top government official.

However, industrial workers from coronavirus hotspots will not be allowed to join duty and units located in infection clusters will not get any relaxation.

The lockdown is in force till May 3.

Permission to factories to resume their activity will be granted as per the central government's guidelines for relaxation to such units, said Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office, Ashwani Kumar.

Based on location of their units, industrialists will have to approach respective district collectors to get the permission to start their factories, he said.

A seven-member committee under each district collector has been given powers to grant permission for restarting industrial activity in accordance with the Centre's guidelines.

Other members of the committee include officials from labour and employment departments, chief district health officer and local factory inspector, among others.

Permission to start industrial units will be granted on certain conditions, Kumar told reporters in Gandhinagar.

"Each unit owner will have to deploy thermal guns to check body temperature of employees. All workers will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing," he said.

"Factory owners must keep staggered entry and exit time to avoid crowding. Workers from coronavirus hotspots will not be allowed to work.

"Moreover, relaxation will not apply to units located inside such hotspots," said Kumar.

Gujarat, one of the most industrialised states in the country, has so far reported 871 COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths.

