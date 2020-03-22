Gujarat Has 13 Positive Cases of Coronavirus: Pradipsinh Jadeja

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): A total number of 13 positive cases of coronavirus has been confirmed in Gujarat, saidPradipsinh Jadeja, state Home Minister, on Saturday."There are 13 coronavirus positive cases in the state including 3 cases in Vadodara, 3 in Surat, 5 in Ahmedabad, 1 in Gandhinagar and 1 in Rajkot," Jadeja told reporters.He also said, "At present, we are in between stages 2 and 3."Police action has been taken against the person who had tried to run away from the isolation ward, he added.Meanwhile, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the number of positive cases in India has increased 315. (ANI)

