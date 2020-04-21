Gujarat Reports 112 New COVID-19 Cases, State Count at 2,178

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 21 (ANI): Gujarat on Tuesday reported 112 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 2,178."112 new Coronavirus positive cases and 13 deaths reported in Gujarat today; the total number of positive cases is 2,178, death toll 90," said Gujarat Health Department.The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India reached 18,895 on Tuesday.Out of the total number of cases, 15,122 are active cases, while 3,260 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. The total deaths due to the infection stood at 603. (ANI)

