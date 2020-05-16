Gujarat Reports 348 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Count Spikes to 10,989

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 16 (ANI): As many as 348 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, said Gujarat's Health Department in a statement on Saturday."In the last 24 hours, 348 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Gujarat. The state tally rises to 10,989 including 4308 cured/discharged cases and 625 deaths till date," reads the statement.As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 85,940 including 30,153 recovered/migrated and 2,752 deaths. (ANI)

