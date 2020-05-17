Gujarat Reports 381 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Count Mounts to 11,380

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 17 (ANI): As many as 391 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Gujarat on Sunday."With 391 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gujarat today, the state tally of positive cases has spiked to 11,380, including 4,499 cured/discharged cases and 659 deaths," read an official statement issued by the State Health Department.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the nationwide count of coronavirus cases stands at 90,927, including 2,872 deaths and 34,109 discharged/migrated patients. (ANI)

