Gujarat: Tally of COVID-19 Patients Jumps to 378

Ahmedabad, Apr 10 (PTI) The number of coronavirus positive patients in Gujarat jumped to 378 on Friday after as many as 116 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

After two more COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection, the death toll in the state has reached 19, Principal Secretary (Health), Jayanti Ravi, said.

This is for the first time that such a large number of positive cases have surfaced in a single day in the state.

Ravi, however, urged people not to panic as almost all the cases that surfaced in the last 24 hours are from the hotspots and emerged as part of aggressive testing strategy.

