Gujarat's COVID-19 Count Jumps to 8,195 with 398 New Cases

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 10 (ANI): With 398 people testing positive for coronavirus in Gujarat on Sunday, the state's count of people infected with the virus has climbed to 8,195, said the Health Department.Among these 8,195 corona cases, 2,545 people have been cured and discharged. So far, 493 fatalities have been reported in the State due to the virus.A total of 62,939 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. 19,358 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.There are 41,472 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,109 people have lost their lives due to the infection so far. (ANI)

