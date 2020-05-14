Gujarat's COVID-19 Count Up by 324 New Cases

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 14 (ANI): Gujarat on Thursday reported 324 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the State's count to 9,592, according to the state's Health Department.As many as 586 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the State so far while 3,753 patients have recovered.The Health Department said that the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients stands at 38.43 per cent in Gujarat.The COVID-19 count in India reached 78,003 on Thursday, with 26,235 patients cured and discharged, while 2,549 people have died due to the disease. (ANI)

