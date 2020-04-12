Gurugram's Devilal Nagar, Housing Board Colony Wear Deserted Look After Classified as 'containment Zones'

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 12 (ANI): Housing Board Colony near Jharsa and Devilal Nagar in Sector 9 wore a deserted look after they were categorised as containment zones to limit the spread of COVID-19.Wooden barricading was seen to restrict the movement of the public in these areas.To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Gurugram district administration on Thursday declared nine areas as containment zones."Nine areas in Gurugram, Haryana have been declared as containment zones for all the purposes and objectives as prescribed in the protocol of COVID-19, to prevent its spread in the adjoining areas," the district administration said in a statement.These areas include Sector-9, Sector-54/Nirvana Country, Palam Vihar, Emar Palm Gardens Sector-83, Laburnum Society, Sector-39, Village Fazilpur Jharsa, Ward Number 11 Pataudi and Village Raipur Sohna.The Gurugram administration has also made the wearing of facemasks mandatory with authorities mandating legal actions against violators.Meanwhile, as many as 163 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Haryana, said the state's health department on Saturday. (ANI)

