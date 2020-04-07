Guwahati Police Launch Manhunt to Nab 3 for Calling Names to 3 Nurses

Guwahati, Apr 7 (PTI) The police on Tuesday said it has launched a manhunt to arrest the culprits, who verbally abused three nurses by calling them "corona coming", while the ladies were returning from a hospital in Guwahati.

Guwahati Police Deputy Commissioner (West) Nilesh T Sawakare told PTI that police presence has been increased in the locality, in and around the private hospital and searches are being carried out to nab the youths for hurling abuses at the nurses, who hail from a neighbouring state.

"We have started our investigation and found that three youths are involved in the incident. While the nurses were returning from their duty at night, the boys termed them as 'corona coming'. When one of the nurses shot back, they just laughed," he said.

Sawakare informed that the nurses were not willing to register a case about the incident, which took place on April 3, and hence the police filed a suo motu case at Jalukbari police station under various sections of the IPC.

"While taking the statement, the nurses said the taunt was not in a tone of racial abuse. They think that as they were in their hospital uniform and now that the coronavirus news is everywhere, so the boys just made fun of them. Nevertheless, we are taking it seriously," he said.

He informed that after this incident, the hospital management has arranged vehicles for transporting the female staff at night.

Earlier, on reports of harassment of doctors and nurses by their landlords, the Assam government had instructed police to register criminal cases against such people.

