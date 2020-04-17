Hamare Pocket Money PM Uncle Ko Bhej Dijiye, Little Girls Urge Officer

Gumla (Jharkhand), Apr 17 (PTI) Gumla Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan was busy in his office when he noticed that two little girls were seeking permission to enter his chamber.

After being allowed, they came in and one of them haltingly said, "Sir, hamare pocket money PM uncle ko bhej dijiye (Please send our pocket money to the PM uncle)."

Accompanied by their father Shankar Mishra, five- year-old Shreyanshi and 8-year-old Priyanshi visited the DC on Friday and donated Rs 2,440 - the pocket money they have saved together to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I am proud of these two children. This is a good initiative and an imitable work," the DC said, adding that he has sent the money to the PM-CARES fund.

Talking about his daughters, Mishra said, "The girls had some money... whatever they have got from us and my parents. When they saw the prime minister's appeal on TV to donate money during this crisis, they brought out their savings and evinced the desire to give it to the PM uncle."

Trainee IAS officer Manish Kumar, who was present when the girls handed over the money to the DC, said it is the proud moment and their initiative is inspirational.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)