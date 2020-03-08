Harbhajan Singh's Bat Gets Stolen While Travelling from Mumbai to Coimbatore by IndiGo Airlines Flight, Cricketer Demands Strict Action

File Image | Harbhajan Singh | Former Indian Cricketer | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 8: Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Saturday took to twitter to register a complaint about losing his bat while travelling from Mumbai to Coimbatore on an Indigo flight.

The spinner took to Twitter and urged Indigo airlines to help him in finding his missing bat from the cricket kit bag."Yesterday I Travelled from Mumbai to Coimbatore by @IndiGo6E flight number 6E 6313 indigo airlines and I find a bat is missing from my kit bag!! I want action to be taken to find who this culprit is..going into someone's belongings and taking any item is THEFT..Plz help @CISFHQrs," Harbhajan tweeted. Harbhajan Singh’s Bat Goes Missing! Cricketer Accuses Indigo Airlines Flight of Theft, Demands Strict Action Against Culprit (See Post).

Yesterday I Travelled from Mumbai to Coimbatore by @IndiGo6E flight number 6E 6313 indigo airlines and I find a bat is missing from my kit bag!! I want action to be taken to find who this culprit is..going into someone’s belongings and taking any item is THEFT..Plz help @CISFHQrs — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 7, 2020

Indigo Airlines replied to the cricketer, apologising for the inconvenience. "Sorry to know about this, Mr. Singh. Let us get this checked immediately and connect with you.

"The off-spinner will take part in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings. He was one of the retained players of the franchise.MS Dhoni has already reached Chennai and has begun practicing for the IPL. He is set to return to cricketing action for the first time since the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)