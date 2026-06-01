Haridwar Road Accident: 1 Dead, 26 Injured as Bus Carrying Pilgrims Overturns After Being Hit by Truck (Watch Video)

Haridwar, June 1: One person was killed and several others were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims overturned after being hit by a dumper truck from behind near Shantikunj in Haridwar, officials said on Monday. The incident occurred as the pilgrims were returning after taking a holy dip in the Ganges. Speaking about the accident to ANI, Shishupal Singh Negi, CO City, Haridwar, said, "A report came in the morning from the Control Room regarding a bus--specifically a double-decker--bearing an 'AP' (Andhra Pradesh) registration number, but the owner was based in Rajasthan, hailing from Nagaur. The bus was carrying pilgrims who had arrived as part of a convoy of three buses."

"Today, while returning after taking a holy dip in the Ganges, the group was travelling along the highway--specifically the stretch in front of the Tirsi Chowki--heading towards the Tors Chandi Chowki. On the highway, a dumper truck merging from a link road struck the bus from behind," the CO added. Negi further informed that the impact of the collision caused the bus to overturn, prompting an immediate rescue response. Chennai Road Rage: 18-Year-Old Sri Lankan Refugee Yanci Killed After Bar Dispute Escalates Into Fatal Crash.

"Police officials immediately rushed to the scene, and the injured passengers were transported to the hospital using ambulances and private vehicles. Preliminary information reveals that the majority of the passengers on board were women. While many sustained only minor injuries, some are reported to have suffered serious injuries; tragically, it has been confirmed that one woman succumbed to her injuries in the incident," he said. SDM Yogesh Mehra stated that 26 injured individuals are currently receiving medical attention. Maharashtra: 4 Killed in Head-On Collision Between Motorcycle and Private Bus on Parbhani-Pathri Highway.

Haridwar Road Accident

Accident after accident. After #Haridwar, now a bus overturned in #Tehri. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital.#Uttarakhand https://t.co/FsqlwFoCtN pic.twitter.com/UebgK3R2Bp — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 1, 2026

"Today, the District Disaster Operations Centre received information that a bus carrying pilgrims had overturned near the border. Immediate support operations were initiated; the injured pilgrims were transported to the Sub-District Hospital, and 26 of them--including one female pilgrim--were subsequently brought here to this hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment," SDM Mehra said. Commenting on the investigation into the cause of the accident, Mehra added, "It would be premature to speculate on the cause of the accident at this stage; a definitive statement can only be made following a thorough investigation. Rest assured, the injured are currently undergoing treatment here, and their condition remains stable."

Further details are awaited.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)