Harsimrat Urges Dr Harsh Vardhan to Look into Medical Negligence Charges of Giani Nirmal Singh Family

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 4 (ANI): Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday urged Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to look into the alleged medical negligence against the family of Giani Nirmal Singh after three more of his family were tested positive for COVID-19."After the tragic death of Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa Ji, now 3 of his family members tested positive of COVID-19 and have complained that they are suffering from the same medical negligence in Amritsar government hospital. I request Dr Harsh Vardhanji to intervene and take stock of things in Punjab," said Kaur in a tweet.In an earlier tweet, she said: "As I relive the mental agony Bhai Nirmal Singh Ji passed through before he met tragic end because of denial of medical treatment in govt hospital for hours, my heart goes out to the COVID-19 patients in Punjab, who face the same fate."She also tweeted: "As the last phone call of Padma Shri Bhai Nirmal Singh Ji has revealed that he died due to the medical neglect in a government hospital, I strongly demand Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh sack his Health Minister and apologise to the bereaved family and the entire Sikh qoum (community)."Giani Nirmal Singh, a bronchial asthma patient, had tested positive for COVID-19 and passed away on April 2. (ANI)

