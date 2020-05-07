Haryana CM Refuses to Accept Woman IAS Officer's Resignation: Krishan Pal Gurjar

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday refused to accept the resignation of a 2014 batch woman IAS officer of Haryana cadre, Rani Nagar, who had resigned three days ago citing apprehensions of "personal safety on government duty". Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar took to Twitter to inform the same. Taking to Twitter, Gurjar wrote, "I am sharing a happy news with all of you that CM Manohar Lal Khattar has refused to accept the resignation of Haryana cadre IAS officer Rani Nagar. I express my gratitude to Chief Minister Manohar Lal ji from the depths of my heart for rejecting the resignation.""He also deserve to be congratulated because he has recommended to the central government to change Rani Nagar's IAS cadre Haryana to her Home State," he added. "Our effort is that no kind of injustice can be done with Rani Nagar. For this, continuous talks were held at the top level in the Haryana government," Gurjar tweeted."We had earlier also assured that since the Government of Haryana is sensitive to the interests of daughters, the interests of Rani Nagar will not be compromised. My blessings are always with the Rani Nagar," he added. The officer, Rani Nagar, tendered her resignation through a letter to Chief Secretary, Government of Haryana, on May 4.The officer was presently posted as Additional Secretary, Government of Haryana, and also held the posts of Additional Director, Social Justice and Empowerement Department, alongwith serving as Director, Archives Department (Haryana government).The IAS officer posted the letter on her Twitter account following her resignation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)