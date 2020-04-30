Haryana Govt Decides Not to Purchase New Cars, Jeeps

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Haryana government has decided to put a complete ban on the purchase of new vehicles including cars and jeeps except buses for public transport and vehicles used for emergency responses including ambulances, fire tenders during the current financial year.A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of Haryana Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh on Thursday.The Cabinet has also decided that even in case of very urgent need of a new car or jeep, outsourcing/hiring of the vehicles should be resorted to rather than the outright purchase.According to an official statement, the Cabinet also approved the proposal of allotment of 18 acres of Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, land to JC Bose University of Science and Technology (YMCA), Faridabad at the present collector rates, that is, Rs 3 crore per acre and development charge at Rs 120 per square yards, yielding the Municipal Corporation about Rs 56 crore. (ANI)

