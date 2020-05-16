Haryana Govt Pitches for Restarting Domestic Flights, Schools

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday supported restarting of domestic flights as well as opening of schools and universities, stressing on resumption of normal life while dealing with COVID-19.

Addressing a webinar organised by Assocham, Chautala said all restrictions cannot be lifted from May 18. However, he was in favour of relaxing norms on public movement with certain restrictions.

"We have to open up. We have to live with COVID. Yes, there should be restrictions on public movement, there should be restrictions on international incomings (flights) but our local flights should have started by now," the deputy chief minister said.

Observing that Haryana has opened up bus transport to orange and green zones, Chautala said that "has to be picked up by all states now where things are in control".

Moreover, he said, schools and universities have to open, not only the industry.

"We have to open hospitals, we have to open other institutions for day to day trading. We have to get life back to normal," Chautala said.

