Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 9 (ANI): Haryana so far has recorded 675 cases of coronavirus, informed the state's Health Department on Saturday.Out of the total, 290 people have recovered and nine have died due to the lethal infection.The Haryana Health Department also informed that the doubling rate of cases in the state is nine days. (ANI)

