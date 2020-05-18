Have Dashboard on Vacant Beds in COVID-19 Hospitals: Fadnavis

Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday demanded setting up of a dashboard on available beds in COVID-19 hospitals and centres in Maharashtra to help relatives of patients looking for admissions.

In a statement here, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly said he has put forward the demand before the Shiv Sena-led government.

I have been getting phone calls from relatives of COVID-19 patients that they have to run from pillar to post to find a hospital for admission.

"I request the state government to set up a dashboard of bed availability and keep it in public domain, Fadnavis said.

This dashboard will help people find out where beds are available," the former chief minister said.

At present, these patients and their relatives spend hours in search of hospitals where beds are available, he said.

Immediate action in this regard is imperative, Fadnavis added.

