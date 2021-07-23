The Last of Us series at HBO has cast 'Mindhunter' alum Anna Torv in a recurring guest star role. As per Variety, Torv joined previously announced series leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as well as cast members Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandrige, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlet, Con O'Neill, and Jeffery Pierce. 'The Last of Us' was first announced as being in development at the premium cabler last March, with the show landing a formal series order in November. Three Women Adaptation: Shailene Woodley to Headline Showtime Series Based on Lisa Taddeo’s Best-Selling Novel

Based on the video game of the same name, the series takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the US and depend on each other for survival. Minari Director Lee Isaac Chung Exits Paramount’s ‘Your Name’ Live-Action Adaptation.

Torv will appear as Tess, a smuggler and hardened survivor in a post-pandemic world. 'Chernobyl' creator Craig Mazin is attached to write and executive produce the series along with Neil Druckmann, a writer and creative director for 'The Last of Us' video game. Carolyn Strauss and Rose Lam will also executive produce along with Evan Wells, president of game development studio Naughty Dog. PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will also executive produce.

Kantemir Balagov is set to direct the pilot, with Jasmila Zbanic and Ali Abbasi also attached to direct. The project is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, and Naughty Dog will produce. Meanwhile, Torv recently starred in the Netflix series 'Mindhunter' in the role of Dr Wendy Carr. She is also widely known for her time on the Fox series 'Fringe' as well as shows like 'The Secret Life of Us' and 'The Newsreader'.

She also voiced the character, Nariko, in the video game 'Heavenly Sword' and the subsequent animated film. The first season of 'The Last of Us' consists of 10 episodes and is expected to premiere in 2022.

