HC Directs WB Govt to Ensure COVID-19 Guidelines Are Followed in Correctional Homes

Kolkata, Apr 15 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to ensure that guidelines issued by concerned Central agencies be followed with regard to COVID-19 management in state correctional homes.

The high court had directed the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) and the state government to jointly address the issue of overcrowding in correctional homes and to facilitate the release of undertrials on interim bail and convicts on parole as per applicability and had formed a high-level committee for the purpose.

The HC order had come following a Supreme Court direction to all states and union territories to constitute high-level committees to consider releasing on parole or interim bail prisoners and undertrials for offences entailing up to 7-year jail term to decongest prisons in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Passing the order on Wednesday, a division bench comprising Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee directed that the state government shall ensure that the guidelines and directions issued by the concerned central agencies, including those under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, are followed to the extent they are relevant and applicable to the scenario prevalent in the state.

As regards the release of the convicts and undertrials on parole or interim bail, if any difficulty arises, the same may be brought to the notice of the high powered committee formed for the purpose, with appropriate suggestions to overcome such difficulty.

A report filed by the additional director general, correctional services, with regard to the precautionary measures adopted in the correctional homes to contain the spread of COVID-19 was also placed before the division bench.

The matter will come up for hearing again on April 30 before the bench.

