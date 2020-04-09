HC Extends Furlough of Prisoner Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Mumbai, Apr 9 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Thursday extended till April 30 the furlough of a prisoner considering the possibility of spread of coronavirus in jail.

The prisoner, Akshay Chavriya, a resident of Nashik, was on furlough since February 2020. His leave was to end on April 12.

He sought another extension from the court citing the spread of coronavirus.

The prisoner submitted through his lawyer that it was not possible for him to surrender before jail authorities due to the unprecedented situation caused by COVID-19 outbreak.

The public prosecutor opposed his plea saying that other prisoners who were on furlough have already surrendered themselves.

However, Justice A M Badar accepted Chavriya's plea.

"Considering the menace of COVID-19 and the possibility of spreading the infection in the prison, the jail authorities are directed to extend the furlough leave of the applicant," the court said.

