HC Seeks UP Govt's Response on Plea for Direction to Authorities Against Spraying Sodium Hypochlorite on Humans

Lucknow, May 19 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to file within four weeks its response on a plea seeking a direction to authorities not to spray disinfectant Sodium hypochlorite on humans or any other living being in Uttar Pradesh.

The Lucknow bench of the high court passed the order on a Public Interest Litigation moved by a local lawyer.

Hearing the matter through video conferencing, the bench comprising justices Anil Kumar and Saurabh Lavania also granted two weeks to the petitioner to file his rejoinder.

The petitioner has demanded that the state government be asked to strictly follow the central government's guidelines of not spraying Sodium hypochlorite on humans.

The PIL also demanded that the state government must issue directions to local administrations not to use the chemical on humans.

In the petition, it has been alleged that the chemical is hazardous not only for humans but also for every living being, yet there have been instances in Uttar Pradesh where the local administration has allowed spray of Sodium hypochlorite on people to check the spread of coronavirus.

The state counsel, however, submitted that the state agencies were following the guidelines framed by the Centre, and the assertions made in the PIL were misconceived and wrong.

After considering the issue, the bench allowed the state to file a counter affidavit in the matter.

The court directed its registry to list the matter after six weeks for the next hearing. PTI CORR ABN

