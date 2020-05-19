HC Seeks West Bengal Govt's Reply over Distribution of Foodgrains

Kolkata, May 19 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal Food and Supplies secretary to file an affidavit by Friday on allegations of inadequate distribution of foodgrains leading to difficulty to a large number of people of the state.

The petitioner prayed for an interim order before a division bench comprising Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee to ensure that all the people in the state get foodgrains amid the lockdown.

The petitioner's lawyer Uday Shankar Chattopadhyay claimed that because of the inadequate distribution of foodgrains a large number of people are in great difficulty.

The division bench said that it will consider passing appropriate orders upon receiving the affidavit of the Food and Supplies secretary.

The bench said that it also deemed it appropriate to implead the West Bengal State Legal Services Authority through its Member Secretary in the matter.

It directed that the Member Secretary shall ensure that the SLSA is represented before the court on the next date of hearing, which was fixed on May 22.

