HC Wants WB Govt to Look into Need for Raising COVID-19 Tests on War Footing

Kolkata, Apr 17 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Friday asked the West Bengal government to give a deeper look into the requirement of more samples being tested on "war footing" for identification and treatment of COVID-19 patients, as the state told it that more than 300 samples are being tested daily at present. Hearing a PIL in connection with the situation in West Bengal over the COVID-19 pandemic spread, a division bench comprising Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee directed the state government to report to it on the acceleration of the rate of sample collection and testing in adherence to the ICMR testing protocol and WHO guidelines.

"We are of the view that it is necessary that the official respondents (West Bengal government) give a deeper look to the requirement of more number of samples being collected and subjected to tests on war footing," the division bench said.

In a report placed before the high court on Friday as per its direction, the state health secretary said that as the number of testing laboratories in West Bengal increased, there has been a steady rise in the number of tests being conducted.

The bench noted that neither the report indicates, nor the petitioner claims that there has been any community spread of the disease in the state, observing that such spread of the virus "has to be prevented at all costs."

The report stated that this figure is expected to increase in the days ahead.

On allegations made by senior counsel Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, representing the petitioner, about the manner of certification and the auditing of the reason for death before issuing the death certificate, the court said that it expects the government to place their response in this regard with the views of the health personnel concerned.

The report placed by the health secretary said that there are seven testing laboratories - five government and two private - for sample testing for the virus and that there are several more which are in the process of being developed.

The report said that currently, as a result of the rise in the number of ICMR-approved laboratories in the state from one to seven, more than 300 samples are being tested daily and that "this figure is expected to increase in the days ahead.

The state was also asked to place a report on the petitioner's allegation that there is deficit in facilities for the protection and safety of doctors, nurses, paramedical persons and other health service-oriented persons coming into regular close contact with COVID-19 patients and with those suspected to have contracted the disease.

The state was also directed to file its response on whether WHO (World Health Organisation) and ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) guidelines and advisories are being followed by all stakeholders, including the state administration.

The report by the state government said that it has issued an advisory on April 13 in which all symptomatic contacts, whether primary or secondary, and all asymptomatic primary contacts of COVID-19 positive patient, have been advised to be tested as per ICMR guidelines.

The report placed by the state Health secretary denied alleged deficiency in the supply of personal protective equipment (PPEs).

"As of April 16, a total of 2,58,805 PPEs, 1,52,460 N95 masks, 4,53,775 two-layered masks, 9,17,750 three- layered masks, 4,75,000 gloves and 53,769 litres of sanitizer have been supplied to the health facilities in the state," the report said.

The division bench directed the state government to furnish the details and information asked for by it in the form of an affidavit by the next date of hearing, which it scheduled on April 23.

Senior counsel Bikash Bhattacharya, appearing for petitioner Fuad Halim had on Thursday told the court that the guidelines issued by the WHO and the ICMR for tackling the issue of COVID-19 are not being adhered to by the state of West Bengal.

The division bench had then directed the West Bengal government to file a report within a day on the allegations.

