HCL Provides 6 Lakh Meals to Poor Amid COVID-19 Crisis

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) HCL Technologies on Wednesday said it has so far provided over 6 lakh meals to underprivileged communities affected due to the lockdown.

The company has distributed over 6 lakh nutritious and hygienic meals and over 5,000 dry ration kits in the National Capital Region, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Nagpur, Vijayawada and Nagrakata (West Bengal), the company said in a statement.

The distribution was done in collaboration with the local government authorities and HCL's partner NGOs.

The meals and kits were provided to migrant labourers and their families residing in makeshift shelters, communities living in urban slums, daily wage earners, abandoned elderly, and orphanages across these locations, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)