HDFC Bank Deploys Mobile ATM in City

Coimbatore, Apr 13 (PTI) HDFC Bank on Monday deployed mobile Automated Teller Machine (ATM) to assist customers during the lockdown.

The mobile ATM of the bank is the first in the South and the fourth in the country.

Mobile ATMs would eliminate the need to move out of their locality to withdraw cash and the city is the fourth place where HDFC Bank deployed its mobile ATM after successfully deploying it across Mumbai, New Delhi and Allahabad.

The locations for deployment are being identified in consultation with all local municipal authorities across Coimbatore city and the first was deployed to cater to the need across Vadavalli, Navavoor Pirivu and IOB Colony Junction, a press release said.

The mobile ATM would be open in each location for a specific period and cover cover 3-5 stops in a day between 10 am and 5 pm.

All necessary precautions in terms of maintaining social distancing while queueing for the ATM and sanitisation are being taken to ensure safety of staff and customers at these mobile ATMs.

"During this difficult time, we want to do our part to help everyone #Stay Home and #Stay Safe. Our mobile ATM facilities will help customers and the general public get access to easy cash withdrawal and other facilities as we stand together to curb the spread of COVID19," S Sampathkumar, group head, Liability Products, Third Party Products and Non-Resident Business at HDFC Bank, said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)