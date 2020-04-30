'He Guided Me to My First Test Hundred': Mayank Agarwal Wishes Hitman

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): On Rohit Sharma's 33rd birthday, which is today, his Test opening partner Mayank Agarwal credited the 'Hitman' for guiding him to his first hundred in the longest format of the game.Agarwal scored his first Test century against South Africa at Vishakapatnam in 2019. He made a double century in the match.Agarwal posted a picture with Rohit on Twitter and captioned the post as: "Throwback to this special moment with @ImRo45 as he guided me to my first test hundred. Happy Birthday, Rohit! Can't wait to recreate this! #HappyBirthdayRohit".In the 2019 Cricket World Cup, Rohit Sharma, finished the tournament as the highest run-scorer after registering 648 runs from just nine matches at an average of 81.00.During the tournament, he also become the first batsman to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.Rohit, who is now the vice-captain of the ODI team, has played 224 ODIs, 108 T20Is, and 32 Tests so far.The limited-overs vice-captain has scored 14,029 runs across all formats.Rohit is the only player in the world to have three double tons to his name in ODI cricket. He also holds the record for the highest individual score in the 50-over format for his knock of 264 runs against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens.In the longest format, he has reinvented himself and has started opening the batting in Test cricket since last year.Rohit would have been in action for the Mumbai Indians had the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced from March 29.However, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

