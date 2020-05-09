Head Constable Dies of COVID-19 in Nashik

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI): A Head Constable, who tested positive for coronavirus, passed away on Saturday, said the Maharashtra Police."Head Constable Sahebrao Jhipru Khare from the Police Headquarters, Nashik Rural, lost his life to coronavirus today. May his soul rest in peace," said a tweet by the Maharashtra Police.The Maharashtra Police further passed on their condolences to the family of the deceased. "DGP and all ranks of Maharashtra Police offer their condolences to the bereaved family," the tweet added.According to the bulletin issued by the state Health Department, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stands at 20,228. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)