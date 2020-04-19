Head Constable Injured After Unidentified Vehicle Hits Bike in Northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) A Delhi Police head constable was injured allegedly after an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle in northwest Delhi's Model Town area, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday, they said.

Police were informed regarding an accident near Azadpur Metro station in which one head constable had suffered injuries.

"Acting on the call, an emergency response vehicle was sent to the spot. Head Constable Narender Singh was found injured and his bike damaged," a senior police official said.

Singh, posted at Model Town Police Station, was given first aid after which he was shifted to Fortis hospital in Shalimar Bagh. He was discharged from the hospital on Sunday morning, he said.

A case in this regard has been registered at the Model Town Police Station, he added.

Police teams are looking for CCTV cameras in the area to identify and trace the accused and the vehicle which hit the motorcycle.

