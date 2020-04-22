Health Ministry Directs States to Give Additional Incentive to ASHA Workers for COVID-19 Related Activities

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday directed all the states to provide financial incentive to ASHA workers for undertaking COVID-19 related activities.The Health Ministry said that in view of the additional workload on account to COVID-19 related work, additional incentives of Rs. 1000 per month should be paid to the ASHA workers. Theses additional incentives may be paid to them from the period of their engagement in this work between January 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020.The order also said that in addition to theses incentives, states should ensure that these workers are supplied with adequate protective equipments as a safety measure.The Health Ministry asked all the states to ensure that the ASHA workers receive incentives of Rs. 2000 for the routine and recurring activities and they should also continue to get other incentives for activities such as JSY, HBNC, etc. as per national/state norms during this period.The Health Ministry also acknowledged the efforts made by the ASHA workers across the country in fight against COVID-19 with regard to various initiatives taken by them related to COVID-19, and additional responsibilities related to non-COVID essential services amid the lockdown. (ANI)

