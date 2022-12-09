Washington [US], December 9 (ANI): The high levels of arsenic contamination in drinking water, compared to areas with less contamination, have a higher prevalence of antibiotic-resistant Escherichia coli in both water and child stool samples.

The study was published in the journal, 'PLOS Pathogens'.

Also Read | Indians Report Unexpected Rise in Heart Attacks, Strokes Among Healthy, Young and Middle-Aged People, Says Report.

Antibiotic resistance is one of the leading causes of death and hospitalization worldwide. While the major drivers of antibiotic resistance are the overuse and misuse of antibiotics, natural elements such as heavy metals can also promote antibiotic resistance.

In the new study, researchers collected water and stool samples from both mothers and young children of 100 families in two rural subdistricts in Bangladesh. Families in the Hajiganj subdistrict use drinking water from shallow tube wells, which have a high concentration of arsenic, while Matlab families collect their drinking water from arsenic-free deep tube wells.

Also Read | History of Diet in India: Why Are We Bringing Back the Superfood.

The median arsenic concentration in the 50 water samples from Hajiganj was 481 mg/L while the median arsenic concentration in the 50 water samples from Matlab was 0 mg/L. Overall, 84 per cent of all water and stool samples across both sites were found to be positive for E. coli. Prevalence of antibiotic-resistant E. coli was significantly higher in water in Hajiganj (48 per cent) compared to water in Matlab (22 per cent, p

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)