New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): People mostly like to have a gleaming white smile, not just for the perfect picture but also because it's considered healthy. Various studies have suggested that whiter teeth not only help in boosting confidence but also give a competitive edge in job interviews.

Recently in India, the demand for teeth whitening has increased many folds. Growing awareness of oral hygiene, easy availability of teeth whitening OTC products, are some of the driving factors which are propelling the teeth whitening market.

Also Read | Bharat Biotech’s Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Regulatory Approval For Phase 2/3 Trials.

Sharing his views on the same, Dr Mohendar Narula, Founder, MyDentalPlan said, "We have seen a considerable surge in demand for teeth whitening services recently. With increased social media exposure and dental care awareness post Coronavirus is pushing Indians to focus on teeth whitening."

He further added that "at least 7 out of 10 Indians have searched for teeth whitening clinics on our platform with the majority of them being adults or from the working class." Stating the low cost of dental whitening in India, as the other reason for increased demand of teeth whitening, he said, "India offers the best dental whitening services at a nominal cost across the globe."

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 5 Deaths Due to Delta Plus COVID-19 Virus Variant in Past 7 Weeks.

The occurrence of stains and discolouration in teeth can be attributed to an increase in prolonged smoking habits, tobacco and alcohol consumption, unhealthy food habits, and higher fluoride concentrations in community water supplies.

While they are the most evident cause of stains on our teeth but they are not the only reasons. Some of the foods that we love such as coffee, colas, and even red wine can cause teeth to discolour.

Now, there is another reason that is being added to this long list, which is Coronavirus. People who have recovered from the infection have shared stories of how their teeth or gums weakened, with many complaining that their teeth have become discoloured post-infection.

There is a whole range of products that are available in the market that claim to make teeth pearly white again. However, most of these are only a temporary fix and even harm the gums and erode the teeth' enamel. A more permanent solution that experts recommend is teeth whiting.

In teeth whitening, the colour of the teeth is lightened using only chemicals (bleach, hydrogen peroxide) or in combination with radiation (UV light or lasers). The whole process is carried out by the professional taking care that it causes minimal harm to the enamel and the gums.

Before starting with teeth whitening, it is recommended to get teeth properly cleaned and polished. It is also recommended to remove plaque and debris from the enamel and bleach to smooth the teeth surface as that helps in getting a better outcome.

Dr Mohendar Narula shed more light on the process and said, "Professional way for teeth whitening is getting them bleached in the dental clinic. The dentist applies whitening gel on the teeth surface and by using a special light or laser, the teeth get lighten by 6-8 shades. Generally, the complete process is into multiple visits and the objective is to provide best results keeping the teeth and enamel intact."

Dr Narula added, "Another way of attaining whiter teeth is at-home bleaching. For this, the dentist fabricates customised dental trays that the patient wears at home after applying the whitening gel for a prescribed duration that lightens the teeth by 3-4 shades".

It is a big myth that teeth whitening is a waste of time and money or that it can cause great harm to teeth. If done under the supervision of experts, it can help people achieve great results. In addition to this, maintaining good oral hygiene practices and regular professional dental cleanings every six months can preserve a long-lasting smile. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)