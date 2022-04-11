San Francisco (California) [US], April 11 (ANI): According to a new study, follow-up care after an asthma-related visit to the emergency department may help prevent future visits for children.

The study was published in the journal, 'Academic Pediatrics'.

Past studies on the relationship between asthma-related visits to the emergency department and follow-up found either no protective effect or that follow-up was paradoxically associated with increased use of the emergency department, possibly because sicker patients in the emergency department were more likely to get follow-up but were also more likely to have severe asthma and subsequent visits, the researchers said.

If follow-up were in place for all visits, around 72,000 subsequent revisits to the emergency department could be prevented and millions of dollars could be saved, the researchers said.

In the current study, patients 3 to 21 years old who received follow-up care within two weeks of an asthma-related visit to the emergency department were 12 per cent less likely to return to the emergency department for asthma within 60 days, and 13 per cent less likely to revisit for asthma in the next year.

Only 23 per cent of patients in the current study received follow-up care, although clinical practice guidelines recommend all patients be referred for follow-up within a month after an emergency department visit for asthma. The patients who received it were younger and more likely to have commercial insurance, complex chronic conditions, and known asthma from prior visits to the emergency department.

"An urgent emergency department visit for asthma may suggest the child needs daily asthma medications to better control their asthma, or that they are having difficulty avoiding asthma triggers or recognizing symptoms," said Naomi Bardach, MD, a UCSF pediatrics professor and lead author of the study.

"Follow-up visits are an opportunity to educate the family and child on managing their asthma, prescribe new medications if needed, and ensure success in getting prescribed medications," she added.

Asthma is the most common pediatric chronic disease, affecting 9 per cent of school-aged children, and contributing to over 500,000 visits to the emergency department for children annually, according to the CDC.

The researchers used claims data from California, Massachusetts, and Vermont to identify asthma-related emergency department visits. Patients were most likely to follow up with a paediatrician (71 per cent) followed by a family medicine physician (17 per cent), a general internist (9 per cent), and a pulmonologist or immunologist (3 per cent).

About 5.7 per cent of those with follow-up had a return asthma-related emergency department visit within 60 days, compared to 6.4 per cent who didn't have follow-up (p

