Health News | Less Hair Fall, More Energy: Does This Effervescent Tablet from OZiva Work?

By Himank Tripathi

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): I have noticed that no matter whom you talk to, everyone says that their hair quality has deteriorated. This brings me to the conclusion that we all fall under two categories--either you are bald or getting bald. The cycle of balding depends on the person, but hair quality deteriorates as we age. Especially in men, hair fall is one of the major concerns as it's hitting guys as early as 25. I also noticed a pattern here where we panic and rush to have quick-fixes with hair solutions or treatments. However, all these popular options aggressively try to block DHT or flood your system with generic, synthetic nutrients.

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That's no good, so what's the solution? Well, I tried Hair Actives + Shilajit effervescent tablets by OZiva. And the reason is simple: instead of just attacking the problem from the surface or blindly blocking hormones, it takes a systems-led biological approach to target the root causes of thinning, like stress, hormonal shifts, and poor nutrient absorption. Let me tell you all about this solution and why you can give it a shot based on my results.

What is it all about?

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It is basically a formula that relies on high-performance, clinically validated plant actives designed to work together inside the body. The main ingredient is Shudh Shilajit (70% Fulvic Acid). I was skeptical about understanding the correlation between Shilajit and hair, but later, I realized that it is included to support natural testosterone balance and, that way, you can significantly improve how your body absorbs nutrients. Then you have another key ingredient called GZen-Zinc™ (Guava Leaf Extract) which is quite helpful in regulating the conversion of testosterone into DHT. This way, it doesn't get out of balance and shrink your hair follicles. The third key ingredient is called Liposomal SesZen-Bio® (Sesbania Agati Plant) which uses advanced liposomal technology to ensure biotin is actually delivered directly to the hair follicles rather than just passing through your bloodstream.

The Real-World Test:

The brand's clinical data paints a rosy picture where they're claiming pretty notable shifts over a 90-to-120-day period, with users experiencing up to a 46% increase in hair thickness and 96% of participants seeing thousands of new strands. I don't believe in such reports blindly and, also, I wanted to see how it fares in daily life. So, I decided to give it a shot and though it's just a little over a month, I could see less hair fall and a sense of energy, so yes, it works.

This energy boost confirms that this product has high-grade Shilajit, which is acting like a bridge for those internal nutritional gaps while you wait for the long-term hair growth cycle to fully kick in. As I mentioned earlier, it comes as an effervescent tablet that you drop in water and have after a meal. The one I have is the Jeera Masala flavor, so it's a lot easier for me to add this into a daily routine compared to swallowing pills.

In The End:

If you are serious about your health and hair fall, then have plenty of patience and work consistently to fix hair thinning from the inside out without relying on harsh chemical blockers. If this makes sense, then you can go for OZiva Hair Actives + Shilajit (priced at Rs 899 for 15 tablets) as this is a highly targeted, clean-label alternative worth looking at. The only thing you need to keep in mind is to try it for at least three months on a consistent basis.

My Rating: 4/5

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of lifestyle, consumer technology, and auto. Views shared here are personal.) (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)